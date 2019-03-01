If you go

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 2-3

Where: The University of Arizona campus. Most tents and booths are on the mall, but many presentations are in classrooms and the Student Union.

Cost: Entry to the festival is free.

More information: Go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org for information on volunteering, a list of presenting authors, schedule and the latest festival news.