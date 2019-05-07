Construction crews are starting an improvement project along South Starr Pass Boulevard between Santa Cruz Lane and the eastbound Interstate 10 frontage road tonight.
Crews will be in the area Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the 30-day road improvement project. New asphalt will be installed by the end of the project.
Access to businesses and neighborhoods will be open, city officials said. Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling in the area.
This road project is part of the voter-approved "Tucson Delivers Better Streets Program" from 2017.