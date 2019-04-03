Construction crews will close the westbound ramps of Interstate 10 at Pinal Air Park Road starting Thursday for guardrail work.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the westbound off-ramp will be closed. Motorists should take westbound I-10 to the Red Rock interchange and use I-10 eastbound to Pinal Air Park Road.
On Friday, crews will close the Pinal Air Park on-ramp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists should use eastbound I-10 to the Marana Road exit and use the on-ramp to westbound I-10.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.