Map of the emergency maintenance area along nearly four miles of I-19.

Sahuarita officials will reduce travel tonight to one lane on Interstate 19 between West Sahuarita and West Duval Mine roads near the El Toro overpass.

Crews will be conducting emergency maintenance from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, town officials said in a tweet. 

Motorists should use caution in the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.