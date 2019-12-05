Sahuarita officials will reduce travel tonight to one lane on Interstate 19 between West Sahuarita and West Duval Mine roads near the El Toro overpass.
Crews will be conducting emergency maintenance from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, town officials said in a tweet.
Motorists should use caution in the area.
I-19 will be closed to one lane, south from Sahuarita Rd to Duval Mine Rd, at El Toro overpass; emergency maintenance from 8 p.m. (Dec. 5) to 5 a.m. (Dec. 6).— Town of Sahuarita (@Sahuarita_Az) December 5, 2019