Pima County residents should expect periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms until this evening as a weather system moves through the area, the National Weather Service says.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 5 p.m. in the Catalina, Rincon, and additional mountain ranges above 7,000 feet. Total snowfall is expected to be between six to 11 inches.

Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, remains open, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Residents should use caution driving on wet roads.

A semi-truck jackknifed along the slick westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road Monday, authorities say.

All lanes were reopened at about 7:30 a.m. after a heavy-duty tow truck was used to remove the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.