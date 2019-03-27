Construction crews will be installing a new High-intensity Activated Cross Walk at Benson Highway and Drexel Road on Thursday and Friday.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, crews will work on the pedestrian crossing signal, which may cause minor delays on the road, according to the Pima County Department of Transportation.
One lane of travel in each direction will be closed during construction. Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.
When in operation, the lights will flash yellow preparing drivers to stop, then bright red, stopping drivers as the pedestrian crosses. Finally, they flash red, signaling drivers to proceed only after ensuring the pedestrian has made it safely across.