Motorists should expect possible delays traveling on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road on Friday and Saturday nights.

Construction crews will be conducting bridge maintenance work each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate will be closed at Craycroft and traffic will be detoured to the exit ramps and back to I-10 using the on-ramps.

Craycroft Road will also be closed to traffic under I-10. Motorists should use an alternate route.

Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.

