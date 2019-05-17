A road-widening project is set to close Naranja Drive from La Cholla Boulevard east to Par Drive in Oro Valley this week.
The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday. Travel delays are expected in the area.
Motorists should use West Lambert Lane and East Tangerine Road as alternate routes.
North and south bound travel will be open. Naranja west of the La Cholla intersection will also remain open.
Town officials say the closure will make way for a high school graduation on May 22. "The timing of this closure is to ensure there are extra lanes available for the Ironwood Ridge High School graduation," a news release said.