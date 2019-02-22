Construction crews will reduce eastbound Interstate 10 to one lane Friday night for work related to the new interchange set to open next month.
The work is expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, between Cortaro and Sunset roads. Eastbound traffic will shift to the inside lanes within the work area.
On Saturday night, crews will restrict westbound I-10 to one lane in the same area. Work will conclude by 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers should use caution, slow down and watch for active personnel and heavy equipment in the area.