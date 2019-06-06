Motorists should plan for possible delays on Interstate 10 in Casa Grande as road crews continue the six-lane widening project through Sunday night.
Jimmie Kerr Boulevard, between mileposts 197 and 199, will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
On Friday, both directions of I-10 will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. as crews pave the road. The work will be done from mileposts 194 to 201.
By Saturday night, westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane for paving east of I-8 to Florence Boulevard. From 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., the Sunland Gin Road on-ramp to I-10 will be closed. Jimmie Kerr Boulevard can be used as an alternate.
Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane for paving from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Florence Boulevard and I-8, mileposts 194 to 200. The eastbound I-10 ramp to westbound I-8 will be closed. Sun Land Gin Road can be used as an alternate.
There will be a speed limit of 45 miles per hour and a 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.