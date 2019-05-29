Motorists on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande should expect "significant" delays this week as road crews pave new travel lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There will be restrictions in both directions of I-10 each day from Thursday morning until Monday, June 3.
The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and a maximum vehicle width restriction is set at 12 feet, the department said in a news release.
Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. the eastbound right lane will be closed from Florence Boulevard, milepost 194, to milepost 196.
There will be intermittent closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the eastbound exit ramp to Jimmie Kerr Boulevard. Sunland Gin Road, exit 200, can be used as an alternate route.
By 8 p.m. Thursday, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane for road striping work between Florence Boulevard and I-8 milepost 200. The work will last until 6 a.m. Friday.
Friday morning, the westbound right lane will be closed from Sunland Gin Road to I-8, mileposts 199 to 200, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. the ramp from westbound I-10 to westbound I-8 will be closed. Sunland Gin Road can be used to access the I-8 on-ramp.
At 7 a.m., the Jimmie Kerr Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-10 will have intermittent closures until 5 p.m. Sunland Gin Road is the suggested alternate route.
From 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 1, westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Sunland Gin Road and milepost 195.
The work is part of the project to widen I-10 to six lanes between Earley Road and I-8.