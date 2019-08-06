New Tucson transit schedules will be used next week and riders should prepare for any changes to their Sun Tran, Sun Express or Sun Shuttle routes.
Current schedules will expire on Saturday, Aug. 10, with changes effective the next day.
Riders should lookout for changes to the following Sun Tran routes with weekday schedule adjustments:
- Route #3: 6th Street and Swan Road
- Route #6: Euclid and North 1st Avenue
- Route #15: Campbell Avenue
- Route #16: Oracle Road and Ina Road
- Route #22: Grande Avenue
- Route #23: Mission Road
- Route #34: Craycroft and Fort Lowell roads. The Craycroft access gate to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is no longer a timed point, but Route 34 will still pick-up and drop-off passengers at the stop.
- Route #37: Pantano Road
The following routes will have a weekend schedule change:
- Route #4: Speedway Boulevard
- Route #29: Valencia Road
- Route #50: Ajo Way
The following routes will have a weekday and Saturday schedule change:
- Route #12: 10th Street and 12th Avenue
- Route #25: South Park Avenue
The following route has a Saturday schedule adjustment:
- Route #27: Midvale Park Road
Sun Shuttle users will find the following route schedules have changed:
- Route #412: The route between Thornydale and River roads will have southbound schedule changes with an added optional stop on Linda Vista Boulevard at Camino de Oeste.
- Route #413: TheMarana and Interstate 10 connection has returned after the completion of the Ina interchange project.
- Route #421: TheGreen Valley and Sahuarita connection has an added optional stop at Duval Mine Road and La Cañada Drive. The northbound trip will stop to serve Sahuarita Palms Plaza and Northwest Urgent Care. The southbound trip will stop to serve the Del Coronado Apartments at 1919 N La Cañada Dr.
- Route #430: The Tucson Estates route has an added scheduled time point on Irvington Road at the Spectrum Mall, 1251 W. Irvington Rd.
- Green Valley Dial-a-Ride has an added optional stop on the I-19 frontage road at West Arivaca Road to serve the Arivaca and Amado communities.
Sun Express riders can expect the following schedule changes to their routes:
- Route #104X: The Marana to Downtown Express has a weekday schedule change and added stop at Ina Road and Starcommerce Way.
- Route #105X: The Foothills to Downtown Express has a weekday schedule change and added schedule time point on Territory Drive and Kolb Road.
- Route #201X: The Eastside to Aero Park Express and Route #203X, Oro Valley to Aero Park Express, will have a weekday schedule change and added stop at Raytheon Parkway at World View Enterprises, Inc.
- Route #204X: The Northwest to Aero Park Express has a weekday schedule change and new stops on Ina Road and Starcommerce Way and Raytheon Parkway.
The updated Sun Tran and Sun Express routes can be found here. The Sun Shuttle route schedule updates are available here. Also, updated route booklets are available on transit vehicles throughout Tucson.
For further information about the different transit systems, call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520)792-9222.