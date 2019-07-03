Tucson transit services are among those affected by the July 4 holiday.
Sun Tran bus routes 1 through 99 will run on the Sunday schedule, Tucson officials said in a news release.
The Sun Link streetcar will run on the Sunday schedule and services will be extended until 11 p.m. to serve those viewing the "A" Mountain fireworks.
Sun Van service will be on the same schedule as the buses. The reservations center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the holiday.
The Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride will provide service only for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Sun Shuttle fixed-route service, the Sahuarita and Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation, the news release said. Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will also not be available.
The Special Services Office on West Alameda Street and Sun Tran's Administrative Office on North Sun Tran Boulevard will both be closed.
The Customer Service Center will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help passengers. On Friday, it will be open during its usual hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For specific route times and information, Tucsonans can call (520) 792-9222 or visit suntran.com. For a list of other services affected by the holiday, click here.