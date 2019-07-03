Sun Link Modern Streetcar

People enjoy the nightlife of North Fourth Avenue and downtown by way of Sun Link streetcar while in the Fourth Avenue underpass in 2014.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson transit services are among those affected by the July 4 holiday.

Sun Tran bus routes 1 through 99 will run on the Sunday schedule, Tucson officials said in a news release.

The Sun Link streetcar will run on the Sunday schedule and services will be extended until 11 p.m. to serve those viewing the "A" Mountain fireworks.

Sun Van service will be on the same schedule as the buses. The reservations center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the holiday.

The Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride will provide service only for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sun Shuttle fixed-route service, the Sahuarita and Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation, the news release said. Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will also not be available.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Special Services Office on West Alameda Street and Sun Tran's Administrative Office on North Sun Tran Boulevard will both be closed.

The Customer Service Center will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help passengers. On Friday, it will be open during its usual hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For specific route times and information, Tucsonans can call (520) 792-9222 or visit suntran.com. For a list of other services affected by the holiday, click here.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.