Pima County residents should expect periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms until this evening as a weather system moves through the area, the National Weather Service says.
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 5 p.m. in the Catalina, Rincon, and additional mountain ranges above 7,000 feet. Total snowfall is expected to be between six to 11 inches.
Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, remains open, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
8 AM MST: What can we expect today? This is the HRRR forecast of radar imagery.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 9, 2019
Expect another band of storms to track across SE AZ today (including #Tucson) w/ the core of the upper-level winter weather disturbance, resulting in another round of valley rain & Mtn snow. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uygKi8cZeO
Residents should use caution driving on wet roads.
A semi-truck jackknifed along the slick westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ruthrauff Road Monday, authorities say.
All lanes were reopened at about 7:30 a.m. after a heavy-duty tow truck was used to remove the vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Thankfully, no injuries were are being reported! A heavy-duty tow truck is on the way. Unfortunately, we can’t provide an ETA to clear this. https://t.co/n7O4GUJWVk— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 9, 2019