Healing Arizona Veterans sponsors hyperbaric oxygen therapy for eligible vets

The organization recently received “a high six-figure donation” from the trust of an anonymous donor that may fund the treatment of up to 75 veterans, depending on the severity of their injuries, said Sa’ad Allawi, chief strategy and operations officer of the organization. The cost to fully treat a veteran can range from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on the severity of their condition. The anonymous donor “believed in supporting injured veterans with any effective therapy that might alleviate their suffering,” said Allawi.

He explained that insurance companies and Medicare do not approve paying for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for traumatic brain injuries or PTSD because the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the treatment for those conditions. The FDA wants further studies done.

Meanwhile, the treatment for veterans has been approved by legislators in eight states — Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Wyoming. Allawi said 14 other states are considering passing legislation for hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for veterans, and in October 2020 then President Donald Trump signed Senate Bill S785 into law, which offers to pilot the treatment of veterans utilizing alternative therapies, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy.