Health-care worker training nonprofit now part of Pima County Council on Aging

The Caregiver Training Institute, a Tucson nonprofit founded nearly two decades ago to train health-care workers, is now a subsidiary company of the Pima Council on Aging.

The goal of both organizations is to raise the competency standards of health-care workers and increase the numbers of caregivers in Pima County, officials said.

The council on aging, a nonprofit agency that advocates for seniors and their families, received two grants totaling $115,000 to support the integration.

The institute will have a board of directors comprised of representatives of both organizations.

“We have been talking with PCOA for a number of years. It has been increasing its workforce development, and this is a wonderful way for us to strengthen our efforts and to diminish our administrative costs,” said Ava Butler, the institute’s board president.

She said as a subsidiary company of the council on aging the institute also will be able to apply for additional grants and seek other funding opportunities.

Since its existence, the institute has graduated about 3,000 health-care workers, who then receive state certification, said Butler.