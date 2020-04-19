Health-care worker training nonprofit now part of Pima County Council on Aging

The Caregiver Training Institute, a Tucson nonprofit founded nearly two decades ago to train health-care workers, is now a subsidiary company of the Pima Council on Aging.
The goal of both organizations is to raise the competency standards of health-care workers and increase the numbers of caregivers in Pima County, officials said.
The council on aging, a nonprofit agency that advocates for seniors and their families, received two grants totaling $115,000 to support the integration.
The institute will have a board of directors comprised of representatives of both organizations.
“We have been talking with PCOA for a number of years. It has been increasing its workforce development, and this is a wonderful way for us to strengthen our efforts and to diminish our administrative costs,” said Ava Butler, the institute’s board president.
She said as a subsidiary company of the council on aging the institute also will be able to apply for additional grants and seek other funding opportunities.
Since its existence, the institute has graduated about 3,000 health-care workers, who then receive state certification, said Butler.
“We believe it is absolutely essential to maintain and expand the workforce of trained CNAs (certified nursing assistants), certified caregivers, assisted living managers and direct care workers in our community to meet the challenges of today’s crisis and prepare for the future,” said W. Mark Clark, council on aging president and chief executive officer.
Clark said making the institute a subsidiary company of the council on aging will insure the institute’s “ability to provide excellent training programs to meet this growing need.”
The council on aging has worked in caregiver workforce development for years, and with a number of local home care agencies to provide in-home care to more than 1,100 older adults across Pima County, officials said.
PimaCare at Home, a subsidiary home-care agency of the council on aging, employs nearly 100 direct care workers to provide non-medical home-care services, according to the agency.
The council on aging offers a state-approved direct-care worker certification program featuring hands-on training in a home-like skills lab to both their direct care workers and others in the community.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.