Health Department: Reopening Tucson schools for traditional learning unsafe

Such sites would provide adult supervision during school hours for children who would be completing remote learning assignments.

While Ducey’s executive order directs schools to make a special effort to accommodate vulnerable students at those sites starting Aug. 17, it also says schools cannot refuse any student.

The Pima County Health Department’s recommendation does not change that requirement, says Ducey’s spokesman Patrick Ptak.

Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, says it plans to seek a waiver from the state to delay offering that on-site supervision beyond Aug. 17.

Ducey’s executive order says school districts can apply for such an exemption through the Arizona Department of Education if a county health department in conjunction with the state health department advise closing.

Tucson Unified Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo will request to offer in-person services only to the most vulnerable, which may include students who use wheelchairs or need assistance with basic self-care.

Although schools are still required to offer a place for students to go, the county recommendation is meaningful because it gets the message out to the community that campuses are not currently considered safe to return to traditional instruction, says Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams.

“Everything was on the shoulders of the schools, trying to be health experts,” he said. “And the reality is now the Health Department is coming out and saying, ‘These numbers are not good. As a matter of fact, they’re so bad, we don’t recommend starting in person.’ This isn’t about politics. This is about ICU beds, infection rates and all the stuff that we need to really be talking about.”