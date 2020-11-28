Health officials: 'Catastrophic' levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations coming without state action

An immediate effort is needed to fight the “relentless transmission” of COVID-19 across Tucson and the state, public health officials say after another week of record-breaking numbers in virus cases and hospitalizations.
If no immediate action is taken by the state government, officials are projecting “catastrophic” levels of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In a letter to the Arizona Department of Health Services this week, the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 modeling team urged Arizona leaders to implement a statewide mask mandate, issue a shelter-in-place ordinance for two weeks and pass additional economic relief measures.
“No matter what actions are taken, Arizona will experience a hospital crisis in the coming weeks,” the letter said. “However, if action is not immediately taken, then it risks a catastrophe on a scale of the worst natural disaster the state has ever experienced. It would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders.”
Based on projections by scientists at Arizona State University, COVID-19 hospitalizations will exceed current ICU and general ward capacity by early December if interventions are not taken to slow the spread. They also predict that hospitalizations will exceed Arizona’s total hospital capacity by late December, leaving no availability for routine, urgent or emergent care not related to the virus.
“We’re going to see many more cases, and those cases are going to lead to hospitalizations, ICU visits and eventually deaths,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “It’s shaping up to make this Christmas, the end of December, just a terrible time not only here in Pima County, but the state as well. If some meaningful action is not taken within the next two weeks, we’re going to overwhelm our hospitals’ capacity to care for patients.”
As of Friday, the Pima County Health Department has recorded over 9,800 coronavirus cases in November, nearly quadrupling the number of cases in October and surpassing the county’s previous peak in the summer.
The county also recorded its highest weekly case count last week with over 3,600 cases, which is nearly 40 percent higher than the last record in July. New records for single-day coronavirus infections have been reported as well, reaching 878 cases on Sunday, Nov. 22 and 691 cases the day after Thanksgiving.
An accelerated rate of transmission is also seen throughout the state. Arizona’s Health Department is reporting 71,000 positive cases in November so far, compared to 32,000 in October.
“We will break a record again this week for the number of cases that this county is experiencing. This is scary,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. “That’s why we’re doing things that are relatively unpopular.”
The Pima County Health Department issued a public health advisory on Monday, asking residents to adhere to a voluntary nightly curfew through the end of the year. While the county does not have the authority to mandate a curfew, officials said they are hoping residents will take the recommendation seriously.
“We’re sitting on top of a ticking time bomb right now. And we have our eyes winced tight, simply praying that it doesn’t go off in our face,” Dr. Gerald said. “We’re already at peak levels. And if Thanksgiving does what we think it’s going to do — based on what happened in Canada, for example — conditions are going to deteriorate even more quickly than they are now.”
Canadians saw a 45% rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of their Thanksgiving on Oct. 12. Local officials expect a similar occurrence in the United States, but they won’t see the impact for 10 to 14 days.
“People are assuming that there are safe ways that they can gather with people who are not part of their household, and there really are very few safe ways to do that right now.” said Pima County’s Public Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen. “It’s the wonder and the beauty of human beings that we want to show compassion and love and caring. And we do that through physical touching and through talking. That’s what people are craving and I think that’s what’s happening.”
Cullen said these in-home gatherings, as well as outings to bars and restaurants, are contributing to the county’s coronavirus numbers and are taking a toll on the county’s hospital system.
Hospitalizations continue to rise
New COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from last month by 51% throughout the county and by 57% statewide, according to data as of Nov. 25.
On Thanksgiving day, there were only 8 ICU beds available at Pima County hospitals. In Arizona at one point this month, only 10 percent of ICU beds were available.
“What we’re hearing from providers and hospital administrators is that we’re in for a week of hurt here,” Garcia said. “We’re watching hospital capacity very, very carefully. And that’s not about beds, or about physical spaces, it’s about the staffing capacity. And we know that some of our hospital partners are starting to feel the pinch of the hospital capacity issue.”
Garcia said healthcare workers have not only been inundated with COVID-19 patients, but people dealing with the flu and other seasonal illnesses. This combination, he said, is straining resources rapidly.
While hospitals have several contingency plans to ensure that beds are available should they need them, staffing for those extra beds continues to be a concern. During Arizona’s first case surge in June and July, the Health Department worked with federal partners to bring in nurses and doctors from all over the country. However, as hospitals everywhere start to deal with an influx of both COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses, the county and state will likely have to wait before receiving additional staffing support.
“Right now, even though the numbers are up, we’ve been able to handle the amount of cases that we’re seeing that are becoming hospitalized,” Cullen said. “But the concern is that if we start seeing additional cases with sicker people, that we will be in trouble.”
An increase in hospitalizations also means an increase in deaths, but they are a lagging indicator and typically take longer to report. Of the 6,624 people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona, it took an average of 21 days from the time of infection, so the county likely won’t see an increase in mortality until the end of December.
Grim projections without intervention
Based on current projections by ASU, Arizona is set to exceed ICU capacity as early as next week and will exceed total hospital capacity by Christmas day if no statewide action is taken.
Public health officials also warn that this situation would likely force hospitals to decide who gets care and who doesn’t, whether they have COVID-19 or not.
“The COVID-19 surge means hospitals will lack the physical resources and personnel to provide timely care, and more Arizonans will die of heart attacks, strokes and injuries from car accidents,” said the UA’s modeling team.
While local leaders continue to do what they can do to prevent the spread and encourage residents to follow mask mandates and social distancing protocols, they now say county-by-county mitigation measures are no longer sufficient.
“I really think that there needs to be some attention on a statewide level to look at appropriate interventions that we know have been effective in the past,” Cullen said. “Nobody wants another lockdown. But there are lessons that we’ve learned that could help us mitigate this transmission and the things we know that do that are decreasing social activity and masking.”
Given the current outbreak and how quickly the rate of transmission is accelerating, Gerald said only a resumption of shelter-in-place orders are going to pull the county and state off of its current trajectory and have a large enough impact to prevent the most dire projections from occurring.
“It’s going to be a very desperate and difficult Christmas season for Arizona and Pima County in particular. I am incredibly worried about how this is all gonna unfold,” Gerald said. “And particularly given that we’ve done so little to change our approach and magically hoping it’s going to go away on its own is just unrealistic. That’s not going to happen. We’ve got to do something different than we’re doing now, or it will just completely overwhelm us.”
Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com
On Twitter: @JasmineADemers
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.