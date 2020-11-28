Health officials: 'Catastrophic' levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations coming without state action

An immediate effort is needed to fight the “relentless transmission” of COVID-19 across Tucson and the state, public health officials say after another week of record-breaking numbers in virus cases and hospitalizations.

If no immediate action is taken by the state government, officials are projecting “catastrophic” levels of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In a letter to the Arizona Department of Health Services this week, the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 modeling team urged Arizona leaders to implement a statewide mask mandate, issue a shelter-in-place ordinance for two weeks and pass additional economic relief measures.

“No matter what actions are taken, Arizona will experience a hospital crisis in the coming weeks,” the letter said. “However, if action is not immediately taken, then it risks a catastrophe on a scale of the worst natural disaster the state has ever experienced. It would be akin to facing a major forest fire without evacuation orders.”

Based on projections by scientists at Arizona State University, COVID-19 hospitalizations will exceed current ICU and general ward capacity by early December if interventions are not taken to slow the spread. They also predict that hospitalizations will exceed Arizona’s total hospital capacity by late December, leaving no availability for routine, urgent or emergent care not related to the virus.

“We’re going to see many more cases, and those cases are going to lead to hospitalizations, ICU visits and eventually deaths,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “It’s shaping up to make this Christmas, the end of December, just a terrible time not only here in Pima County, but the state as well. If some meaningful action is not taken within the next two weeks, we’re going to overwhelm our hospitals’ capacity to care for patients.”