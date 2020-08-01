Health officials: Influx of UA students could cause spike in Tucson's COVID-19 cases

The growth in the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County has recently slowed, but county health officials worry cases could spike again in the weeks after students arrive at the University of Arizona later this month.

Thousands of students will attend classes in-person when school begins on Aug. 24, and the university itself is preparing for an initial spike in coronavirus cases on campus upon welcoming back students to its dorms.

“We should all be concerned about what happens when the students return to campus,” says Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer. “They’re the right demographic group that has been responsible for the huge, huge increment of cases.”

Many of these students are among the age group that has contracted the most coronavirus cases in Pima County since the pandemic began. Young people 20 to 29 years old have accounted for 21% of all cases countywide, according to data from the county’s Health Department, as of Friday.

In Pima County, the vast majority of case growth is coming from 20- to 45-year-olds, Garcia said. “They’re really killing us. Literally and figuratively.”

The university has drawn up procedures aimed at containing viral spread on campus, but its ability to prevent students from spreading the virus off campus is limited.

“We will know three to five weeks after they get here what kind of impact it has,” Garcia said. “This is a demographic that already sort of feels fairly invincible. And I am very worried about the kinds of spikes that we may get that are associated with that.”