 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hear the Star's Street Smarts columnist in radio interview Thursday
top story

Hear the Star's Street Smarts columnist in radio interview Thursday

  • Updated

David Leighton, who writes the Street Smarts column for the Arizona Daily Star, will describe what he's learned about the history of Tucson's first unofficial zoo,  in an interview on NPR 89.1 FM or 1550 AM.

The interview with show host Mark McLemore will air on Arizona Spotlight at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and again at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29.

Leighton's column, about the history of street names and other locations in the Tucson area, is published the first Monday of each month in the Star. 

David Leighton

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News