Hear the Star's Street Smarts columnist in radio interview Thursday

David Leighton, who writes the Street Smarts column for the Arizona Daily Star, will describe what he's learned about the history of Tucson's first unofficial zoo, in an interview on NPR 89.1 FM or 1550 AM.

The interview with show host Mark McLemore will air on Arizona Spotlight at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and again at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 29.

Leighton's column, about the history of street names and other locations in the Tucson area, is published the first Monday of each month in the Star.