Heart association's fundraiser Go Red for Women goes digital

Sister of doctor who died of Covid-19: I'm so lucky to have had her Adeline Fagan, a second year OBGYN resident living in Houston, died early Saturday after a couple months-long battle with Covid-19. CNN's Don …

Research funding includes nine active local grants totaling more than $1.8 million at the UA.

Webb said efforts continue to promote outreach about prevention as well as symptoms of heart attack in women.

“Heart attacks look much different in women than in men. In movies, you often see men clutch their chest and fall to the ground, and in the real world when women are having a hart attack, they might not experience the same crushing pain … it might present itself subtlety as dizziness or faintness, nausea or tightness in your face or upper back,” said Webb.

The organization also stresses the importance for women of all ages to “know your numbers” — including blood pressure and cholesterol — according to Rashundra Gamble, co-chair of the event with Casey Kay.

“The statistics show that nearly 48% of females over the age of 20 have some form of cardiovascular disease, and that incidence is higher in minorities. In African-American women, it is 57% and I believe that a lack of knowledge contributes to that. Women don’t understand that because our symptoms look different, symptoms may go untreated for years,” said Gamble.