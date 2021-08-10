Heavy localized rain in Tucson leads to busy morning of water rescues

Eventually, the water became so strong that both vehicles — now empty — were carried downstream.

Additionally, the Tucson Fire Department, along with help from Golder Ranch and Northwest pulled two people from a flooded wash south of West Prince and North Romero roads.

The two people were uninjured, but they had been swept away in the wash near Evergreen Cemetery more than a half-mile downstream.

Heavy rains are still possible in the Tucson area until Friday, and showers throughout the region are likely until next weekend, said Tripoli, of the weather service.

“The threat of heavy rain is always there and it’s going to be in place now, especially since our ground is saturated,” Tripoli said.

Recent damage from the last two monsoon seasons and scarring of vegetation left after large fires, like last year’s Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalinas, can also add to that risk of flash flooding, Tripoli said.

“The obstructions to the water flow that, established, live vegetation would have created are gone now,” he said.

