This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 14:50 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Lorena, top center, followed by Tropical Storm Mario, near the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. 

It looks like the Tucson area may be in for a rainy few days.

Hurricane Lorena was slated to bring moisture north into Southern Arizona over the weekend, while an upper weather disturbance moved south into the area. Combined, the two could make a wet Old Pueblo. 

“We are expecting to see a good push of deep tropical moisture move into Southeastern Arizona from the south, some of which is associated with Lorena,” said Chris Rasmussen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, on Saturday afternoon. “But the main player is a strong upper-low diving down south through the Gulf of Alaska.” 

“The upper-low is interacting with the moisture that’s moving northward,” Rasmussen said. 

Showers were expected to hit Southern Arizona on Sunday, mainly affecting areas near the border. 

The best chance for storms in Tucson is expected to begin Monday, potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds through Wednesday or Thursday. On Monday, strong to severe thunderstorms could affect areas northwest of Tucson especially. 

“We’re expecting a pretty wet period,” Rasmussen said.

Through the entirety of the storm period, Tucson is expected to tally in half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains, Rasmussen said Saturday. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

