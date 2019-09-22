It looks like Tucson will be in for a rainy work week.
Hurricane Lorena will bring moisture north into Southern Arizona starting Sunday, while an upper weather disturbance will move south into the area. Combined, the two are expected to make a very wet Old Pueblo.
“We are expecting to see a good push of deep tropical moisture move into Southeastern Arizona from the south, some of which is associated with Lorena,” said Chris Rasmussen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson. “But the main player is a strong upper-low diving down south through the Gulf of Alaska.”
“The upper-low is interacting with the moisture that’s moving northward,” Rasmussen said.
Showers are expected to hit Southern Arizona on Sunday, mainly affecting areas near the border.
The best chance for storms in Tucson is expected to begin Monday, potentially bringing heavy rain and strong winds through Wednesday or Thursday.
“We’re expecting a pretty wet period,” Rasmussen said.
Through the entirety of the storm period, Tucson is expected to tally in half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains, Rasmussen said.