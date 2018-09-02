Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to hit the Tucson area into the early Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.
A flash flood warning has also been put into effect in the area until 7:30 p.m. with an emphasis to avoid flood areas.
The areas where there is the greatest chances of rain are the Tucson metro region and areas east and north of the city, according to the weather service.
Dime sized hail was reported in some parts of the city as the storm passed. Gusty winds peaking up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall are the main threats as well.
On Labor Day there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise, it is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 94.