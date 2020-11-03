Heinz leads Sizer in Pima County District 2 supervisors race

In the race to replace longtime incumbent Ramón Valadez and represent District 2 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Democrat Matt Heinz is leading the polls, outperforming Republican Anthony Sizer.

As of Tuesday at 8 p.m., early results show Heinz holds more than 72% of the vote so far, compared to 27% for Sizer.

Heinz’s upset over Valadez in the August primary guaranteed new representation in District 2 for the first time in 17 years. Valadez has represented the district, which incorporates most of South Tucson and Sahuarita, since 2003 and took over as board chairman after the death of Supervisor Richard Elías earlier this year.

As an emergency room doctor, Heinz has led a vocal campaign throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, using his medical and public health expertise to garner votes throughout the district. The former state lawmaker served two terms in the Legislature and worked in the Obama administration for two years helping implement the Affordable Care Act.

