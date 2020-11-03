Heinz leads Sizer in Pima County District 2 supervisors race

In the race to replace longtime incumbent Ramón Valadez and represent District 2 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Democrat Matt Heinz is leading the polls, outperforming Republican Anthony Sizer.
As of Tuesday at 8 p.m., early results show Heinz holds more than 72% of the vote so far, compared to 27% for Sizer.
Heinz’s upset over Valadez in the August primary guaranteed new representation in District 2 for the first time in 17 years. Valadez has represented the district, which incorporates most of South Tucson and Sahuarita, since 2003 and took over as board chairman after the death of Supervisor Richard Elías earlier this year.
As an emergency room doctor, Heinz has led a vocal campaign throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, using his medical and public health expertise to garner votes throughout the district. The former state lawmaker served two terms in the Legislature and worked in the Obama administration for two years helping implement the Affordable Care Act.
Early returns Tuesday night for the Senate race in Arizona showed the Democrat with a big lead over his Republican challenger in the race to finish the final term of the late John McCain.
Sizer, an immigrant from India, is an engineer who lives in Tucson and has previously run for several seats in the Arizona legislature. In his campaign for District 2, Sizer has been outspoken about his religious values as well as his opposition to abortion, same sex marriage and his support for President Donald Trump.
There are about 45,000 registered Democrats, 21,000 registered Republicans and 31,000 Independents who reside in District 2, along with a hub of small businesses and restaurants.
