Heinz leads Valadez in Democratic race for Board of Supervisors District 2

In the race to represent District 2 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Democrat Matt Heinz is leading the polls, outperforming longtime Supervisor Ramón Valadez and Richard Hernandez.

As of Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., results show Heinz holds more than 54% of the primary vote so far, compared to 32% for Incumbent Valadez and 13% percent for Hernandez.

Heinz is an emergency room doctor and former state lawmaker who has led a vocal campaign throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. If he wins the primary, Heinz will succeed Valadez, who has represented Pima County’s 2nd district since 2003, as the Democratic candidate and advance to face Republican Anthony Sizer in the Nov. 3 election.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.