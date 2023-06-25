The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,468 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout overnight camps, as well as overnight camping at Camp Tatiyee for school-age children and teens with special needs.

Our goal is to raise $238,000 to send up to 700 kids to camp. So far, we’ve received 727 donations totaling $133,871 with the first month of camp nearly over. In May, we increased the goal by $13,000, so 13 Tucson-area kids with special needs who were on a waitlist for Camp Tatiyee could attend where the camper-to-counselor ratio is generally 1-1.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450. We do not share or sell our donor information. Donations are welcome throughout the year. Recent donations include:

Patricia Berger, $200.

Jennifer Ruth Gordon, $2,000.

E. Patricia Hamilton, in memory of my husband Keith Hamilton and my best friend Shirley Carr, $100.

Jody Mallie, $10.

Dennis Miller, $104.42.

Judy Nugent, $100.

Kathryn Ott, in memory of Frank Ott, $200.

Stephen Reitz, $250.

Pamela Taylor, $52.37

The Salpointe Class of 1967 Lunch Bunchers, $140.

Two anonymous donations totaling $210.59.