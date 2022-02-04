 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help the Star better understand the needs of Tucson's Latino community
Help the Star better understand the needs of Tucson's Latino community

The Arizona Daily Star would like to better understand the news consumption habits and interests of Tucson’s Hispanic/Latino population, which makes up more than 40% of our city.

We have launched a survey as the Star works to ensure that our coverage is reflective of our community and that we are delivering news in the ways you want.

Please share your thoughts and feedback in this survey, available in both English and Spanish, at tucne.ws/starsurvey.

