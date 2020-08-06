Help the Star celebrate the end of World War II

World War II officially ended Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered.

William R. Mathews, editor of the Arizona Daily Star, was aboard the USS Missouri when the Japanese officially surrendered to the Allies. This was the same William R. Mathews who predicted the attack on Pearl Harbor days before it happened.

Help us celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII by sending your photos and remembrances from the greatest generation and their descendants.

The Star will collect these for a special in September.

Time is short, so get your remembrances in by noon Aug. 21. Submit your stories and photos to tucson.com/WW2 (put this in the URL field or your browser, not Google or email). So we may get as many stories in as possible, please limit your text to about 200 words.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

