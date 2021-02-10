 Skip to main content
Help us help Tucson's restaurants

Ocie Davis, a pit master and co-owner of Smoky Mo, preps a Super Bowl special with rib tips, chicken wings and coleslaw at the north-side restaurant, 2650 N. First Ave.

st Ave in Tucson on January 29, 2021

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.

Many restaurants across our community aren’t getting enough business to survive, even with the push for delivery and takeout.

Here’s an easy way to help: Help us spread the word about your favorite dish at your favorite restaurant, especially if it’s a place that isn’t well known.

Fill out our form online at tucne.ws/eatlocal and we’ll tell our readers about your favorite places and why they deserve a visit or two.

We’re looking for the opinions of restaurant patrons, not owners and managers, so the form asks for your name.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

