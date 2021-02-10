Help us help Tucson's restaurants

We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.
Many restaurants across our community aren’t getting enough business to survive, even with the push for delivery and takeout.
Here’s an easy way to help: Help us spread the word about your favorite dish at your favorite restaurant, especially if it’s a place that isn’t well known.
Fill out our form online at tucne.ws/eatlocal and we’ll tell our readers about your favorite places and why they deserve a visit or two.
We’re looking for the opinions of restaurant patrons, not owners and managers, so the form asks for your name.
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com
Johanna Eubank
Online producer
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.