Help us help Tucson's restaurants

We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.

Many restaurants across our community aren’t getting enough business to survive, even with the push for delivery and takeout.

Here’s an easy way to help: Help us spread the word about your favorite dish at your favorite restaurant, especially if it’s a place that isn’t well known.

Fill out our form online at tucne.ws/eatlocal and we’ll tell our readers about your favorite places and why they deserve a visit or two.

We’re looking for the opinions of restaurant patrons, not owners and managers, so the form asks for your name.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

