Help us help you: Supplies needed for kids activity bags; T-shirt sale aims to honor Tucson's front-line workers

Boys & Girls Clubs On-the-Go Kits

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson have opened the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse on Grant Road to serve children (ages 5-12) of essential front-line employees. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has also converted standard clubhouse programming and tutoring to virtual and conference-style platforms.

To supplement these programs for youth who are at home, it has created activity kits and will begin distributing them soon. The “Club On-the-Go Kits” are part of a biweekly program created to keep kids engaged and parents informed. Each bag includes a weeks’ worth of themed academic activities and snacks, DIY projects, supplies, resources for parents and more.

The clubs anticipate distributing up to 600 Club On-the-Go Kits in the weeks to come.

Putting together these kits is a unbudgeted project for the organization. The club is asking for monetary donations to help procure the items needed for the bags and it also has a wish list if individuals would like to drop off items.

Need 1: S.T.E.M. supplies, including 3D puzzles, gardening tools, seeds, pots, soil, baking soda, vinegar, balloons, cotton balls, cups, food coloring, glue, tissue paper and toilet paper.

Need 2: Art supplies, including small canvases, watercolor paper, white card stock, drawing paper, construction paper, origami paper, water colors, acrylic paint crayons, colored pencils, chalk pastels, thin and thick markers, paint brushes and poster board.