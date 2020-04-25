Help us help you: Supplies needed for kids activity bags; T-shirt sale aims to honor Tucson's front-line workers

Boys & Girls Clubs On-the-Go Kits
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson have opened the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse on Grant Road to serve children (ages 5-12) of essential front-line employees. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has also converted standard clubhouse programming and tutoring to virtual and conference-style platforms.
To supplement these programs for youth who are at home, it has created activity kits and will begin distributing them soon. The “Club On-the-Go Kits” are part of a biweekly program created to keep kids engaged and parents informed. Each bag includes a weeks’ worth of themed academic activities and snacks, DIY projects, supplies, resources for parents and more.
The clubs anticipate distributing up to 600 Club On-the-Go Kits in the weeks to come.
Putting together these kits is a unbudgeted project for the organization. The club is asking for monetary donations to help procure the items needed for the bags and it also has a wish list if individuals would like to drop off items.
Need 1: S.T.E.M. supplies, including 3D puzzles, gardening tools, seeds, pots, soil, baking soda, vinegar, balloons, cotton balls, cups, food coloring, glue, tissue paper and toilet paper.
Need 2: Art supplies, including small canvases, watercolor paper, white card stock, drawing paper, construction paper, origami paper, water colors, acrylic paint crayons, colored pencils, chalk pastels, thin and thick markers, paint brushes and poster board.
Need 3: Educational supplies, including calculators, index cards, thank you cards, copy paper, pencil sharpeners, lined paper, pens, rulers and other school supplies.
Contact Jill Long, vice president of fund development, at 520-730-3369 for drop-off instructions. Download a complete list of needs and learn more about the kits at bgctucson.org/club-on-the-go
T-shirt campaign thanks front-line workers
Angel Charity for Children, a local nonprofit, is making it easy to thank front-line workers during this crisis while helping others in need.
The charity has launched a T-shirt campaign called “Not All Angels Wear Halos.”
T-shirts can be purchased for personal use or given as gifts to thank medical workers, first responders, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, delivery people and others considered essential who keep the rest of us functioning safely.
Materials to produce the shirts were donated by a local company, Garment Graphics, and the design was provided by Leslie Perls and Noah Walker.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Angel Charity’s 2020 beneficiaries, including Intermountain Center, Reid Park Zoo, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, Boys To Men, Jewish Family & Children’s Services, Literacy Connects and Make Way for Books.
T-shirts are $20 each, or $15 each for five or more. The price includes shipping.
Order them from AngelCharity.org, where they are available while supplies last.
