Help us send kids to camp, get a credit on your taxes

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.

We kicked off our 2020 fundraising on Feb. 20 — Rodeo Parade Day — with an envelope in the paper. Most of today’s listed donations are in response to that.Our

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to send 650 local boys and girls to weeklong overnight camps.

In 2019, we received 1,274 donations totaling $216,373. We spent $220,087 to send 504 boys and girls to overnight camps and to pay for camp supplies for an additional 300 kids.

So far, we’ve received 322 donations totaling $51,160, or 20 percent of our goal after less then a month of fundraising.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 41,794 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.