Helping cancer patient avoid homelessness gets woman belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jill Arowesty
Nominated by: Kerri Reeves
Why: For her compassionate and selfless giving to homeless oncology patients in the community. Arowesty took in a homeless patient with advanced cancer, knowing she could not afford the room rent into one of her adult care homes, Reeves wrote in her nomination letter. “She provided the patient with an incredible amount of love and patience as well as her own bedroom and nursing support,” Reeves wrote. She said without Arowesty’s help, the patient would have been sleeping in her car. “She defines what our community is about. Helping others without a second thought into it and excelling as she does it,” Reeves wrote. The patient was able to fight the cancer without worry of housing, while feeling safe but also knowing she had an incredible advocate and support at her side, Reeves wrote.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.