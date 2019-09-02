What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jeanette Tellez Hopkins.
Nominated by: Marri Herzenach.
Why: For creating Darla’s Duds at St. Mary’s Hospital. Hopkins is a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Earlier this year, she lost a dear friend, Darla Ordway, in a drowning accident, Herzenach wrote in her nomination letter. She also was a nurse at St. Mary’s. Darla’s husband asked Hopkins to donate her clothes and shoes and that’s when Darla’s Duds was created. Prior to her death, Darla spoke to Hopkins of her interest in creating a “clothes closet” for the patients and associates at St. Mary’s who were in need of a variety of clothing, shoes, undergarments, toiletries, scrubs, etc. When emergencies occur, some patients and their family members arrive at the hospital with few items of clothing and personal belongings. A storage room in the hospital was set up for Darla’s Duds and donations poured in from other employees also. Darla’s Duds is a place where patients and their family members (as well as hospital employees) can find clothing and other essentials free of charge. A grand opening took place in the spring with Darla’s husband cutting the ribbon at the entrance to Darla’s Duds. For Hopkins and others, it is also a place in remembrance of a person who is truly missed and will never be forgotten, Herzenach wrote. “Sharing is caring and that’s what Jeanette Tellez Hopkins has done by initiating this special tribute to Darla Ordway,” she wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.