Helping families of children with cancer gets volunteer belled

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kathy Zillman-Ogden
Nominated by: Marilyn Taylor
Why: For her work with Courtney’s Courage and Diamond Children’s Medical Center. Kathy is the founder of Courtney’s Courage, which raises money for cancer research and provides support for families of children with cancer. Kathy is a familiar face in pediatric cancer clinic at and on the sixth floor of Diamond Children’s Medical Center, Taylor wrote. She is instrumental in providing caregivers lunch and coffee breaks, scheduling dinners for moms with children who are inpatient, organizing events for siblings, and making sure that families have access to financial help when utilities need to be paid. Any time the clinic runs out of snacks for outpatient children, Kathy makes sure the snack cabinet is restocked. “Kathy has spent the last 20 years dedicating her time providing support services for Tucson pediatric cancer patients and their families. Her unselfish acts of kindness have made lives easier for families going through very challenging times in their lives,” Taylor wrote. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to volunteer with Kathy as we continue helping our families.”
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.