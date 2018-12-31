What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Diane Wilson.
Nominated by: John Wilson.
Why: For more than 40 years, Diane has served and advocated for special-needs populations in Tucson and Arizona, John Wilson wrote in his nomination letter. Both professionally and as a volunteer, she has worked in support of displaced homemakers, ex-felons, undocumented immigrants, refugees, the homeless and hungry, and community members with intellectual disabilities. For her unwavering dedication, seven local leaders in a range of social services pooled their support for Diane’s nomination, Wilson wrote. They are Caroline Isaacs, executive director of the American Friends Service Committee, which focuses on prison reform in Arizona; Glenn Schrader of the Interfaith Community Service Committee, which supports ex-felons re-entering society; Liz Rabago and Liane Hernandez of the YWCA of Southern Arizona, working to help women prepare for work and self-reliance; Paige Maier-Bunas of the “Camp Wellness” program of the UA School of Family and Consumer Medicine; Pastor Jim Wiltbank of St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, recognizing Diane’s leadership for the mental-health committee and for her support for the Sanctuary movement; and Lynn Hall, the founder of the Project Homemakers in Arizona Seeking Employment, for Diane’s 22-year directorship of this successful program.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.