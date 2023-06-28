The Western Hemp Fire, which started Tuesday near Fort Huachuca as a result of mowing, was about 30 percent-contained Wednesday after growing to more than 1000 acres and damaging the Fort’s electrical grid in the process.

Fort Huachuca officials asked residents to help in “reducing and conserving” their electricity use on post after the fort's electric grid was damaged.

“The Western Hemp Fire destroyed one of the main electric lines supplying the installation,” officials said in their online update. “Overuse of electricity at this critical time could be detrimental the entire installation’s ability to support regular operations.”

The Fort is currently restricted to essential personnel due to the fire’s impact on the electrical grid, and the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center will be closed today.