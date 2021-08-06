Here are the funeral plans for the EMT killed in Tucson shooting spree

The community is invited to pay their respects for Jacob Dindinger, the EMT killed in the July 18 shooting spree in Tucson, on Monday, Aug. 9.

The funeral, which will be open to the public, will be held at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave. A memorial procession will begin at 10:20 a.m. The procession will start at the funeral home and end at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Following the procession, a memorial service will be held for Dindinger at Casas Church at 11 a.m.

Dindinger, 20, died on July 29 after being shot while sitting in an ambulance with a co-worker at Silverlake Park, on Tucson's south side. He had been hospitalized in extremely critical condition since the July 18 ambush.