Here are the Tucsonans who want to draw the next congressional districts

Twenty-eight Pima County residents applied for the politically powerful panel that will draw Arizona's congressional and legislative districts for the next decade after the 2020 Census results are in.
The 12 Democrats, 10 independents and six Republicans from Pima County are among 138 applicants statewide for the five-member Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.
They include a mix of movers and shakers; party leaders; retirees from government, military and business; and political newcomers. The deadline for applications was Aug. 20.
Voters created the commission in 2000, taking the clout of drawing districts away from the Legislature.
The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments (including members named by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey) will winnow the list of 138 applicants to 25 nominees — 10 Republicans, 10 Democrats and five independents.
From those, two Republicans and two Democrats will be chosen by party leaders in each state legislative chamber. Those four new members of the redistricting commission will then choose one of the nominated independents to serve as their chairman.
Pima County's applicants are:
Dana C. Allmond, (I), a retired Army lieutenant colonel who was human resources director for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's Veterans Advisory Council.
Philip S. Bentley, (R), a retired Air Force and American Airlines pilot whose decorations include Distinguished Flying Cross and Meritorious Service Medal.
Sarah Brown Smallhouse, (I), president of Thomas R. Brown Foundation, former board chair of University of Arizona Foundation, Southern Arizona Leadership Council member.
Cheryl A. Cage, (D), former chair of Pima County Democratic Party, past Arizona List executive director, former legislative candidate.
Michael A. Chihak, (I), retired Arizona Public Media news director and former editor of the Tucson Citizen.
David L. Curl, (I), an attorney at Curl, Glasson and Patrascioiu listed in America's Top 100 Litigators.
Martha M. Durkin, (D), a retired attorney for Pima County, Tucson and Tucson Unified School District; a former appointed member of Pima Community College Governing Board.
Susan M. Gieseler, (R), a retired human resources director.
Michael S. Hammond, (I), founder/shareholder of PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services, a founding board member of Commerce Bank of Arizona, ex-chair of Regional Transportation Authority, on Arizona-Mexico Commission.
David A. Hamra, (I), a CPA and principal of Gordian Advisers; on Friends of Saguaro National Park board and was on Habitat for Humanity homeowner selection committee.
Brian A. Hatheway, (R), retired from the U.S. State Department, where he recently served as a civilian treaty observer for the Multinational Force & Observers in Sinai Province, Egypt.
Susan L. Hemme, (R), a public accountant, former corporate controller for REC Commercial Solar, past chief financial officer for Paris Precision.
Donald G. Jorgensen, (D), former chair of the Pima County Democratic Party and a past president of Greater Tucson Leadership.
Dale L. Keyes, (D), retired senior program manager at U.S. Institute for Environmental Conflict Resolution; was on Pima County Bond Advisory Committee; past member of Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board.
Neil J. Konigsberg, (D), a retired deputy Pima County civil division attorney who was manager of the county's Real Property Services; previous corporate attorney/law firm partner.
Robert P. Kovitz, (D), who worked on anti-poverty community action programs for Pima County administration; a previous Oro Valley spokesman.
Meredith K. Kupinski, (I), a University of Arizona research professor in optical sciences and a National Science Foundation Fellow of Science, Engineering and Education for Sustainability.
Rainbow Lopez, (D), a nutritional health coach and an enrolled tribal member of the Tohono O'odham Nation.
David Mehl, (R), president of Cottonwood Properties, which developed projects including Dove Mountain and La Paloma; Southern Arizona Leadership Council founding member.
Mark. T. Murphy, (D), a water research scientist, previously on Environmental Protection Agency Advisory Board Panel, past chair of Tucson Citizens Water Advisory Board.
Robert L. Schwartz, (D), former Democratic Party state committeeman, former legislative candidate, and founder/chairman of Five Fifteen Isn't Working — Arizona Minimum Wage Amendment Initiative of 2005-'06.
Peggy Solis, (I), family services coordinator at Imago Dei Middle School and former director of community relations and marketing at Children's Museum Tucson.
Ronald V. Sotardi, Jr., (D), a retired postal carrier and former police officer.
Gregory M. Teesdale, (I), who has been a C-level executive of venture-backed technology companies Tempronics Inc., Startup Tucson and Strongwatch; founder of TenWest.
Nanette M. Warner, (D), a former Pima County judge; past presiding judge of the Pima County Juvenile Court and of the Family Law and Conciliation Court.
John Winchester, (R), executive director of YMCA of Southern Arizona Northwest Branch; on Tucson Metro Chamber's Emerging Leaders Council; former candidate for county supervisor.
Teresa D. Wyatt, (D), retired former director of Children's Clinics for Rehabilitative Services; former therapy services program administrator for Arizona Department of Health Services.
Eric S. Zaharia, (I), Consortium on Innovative Practices vice president; ex-director of Arizona Grass Roots Action PAC; former director of Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities; on county's Foster Care Review Board.
