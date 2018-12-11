With Christmas just two weeks away, nonprofits are still looking to help Santa check toys off his list for children in need.
The Marine Toys for Tots Tucson effort has requests from more than 18,000 children from newborn to age 14 in Pima and Santa Cruz counties; Coordinator Sgt. Civlianna Del Rio hopes that more than 200 authorized drop-off sites will generate enough to gift two toys to each child.
Del Rio, 36, emphasized that for many of the children, the toys will be their only holiday gifts.
The Arizona native said that she understands the poignancy of the toys for the children.
“My parents were in a position one time where they pawned jewelry to make Christmas possible. For parents, being able to provide means everything and a toy at this time of year means everything to a child. Maybe it is just a doll, but that doll can become their friend and help them use their imagination, so it is really much more,” she said.
Items for newborns, pre-teens and young teens are especially needed, since they tend to receive fewer donations, according to Del Rio.
Del Rio said that simple items such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and body lotions and sprays can have a huge impact on the older children.
“When you go back to school after the Christmas holidays, other kids are asking, ‘What did you get? What did you get?’ Just being able to say that you got something makes you so grateful,” she said.
Salvation Army
New, unwrapped toys are also high on the wish list for the Salvation Army, which seeks to provide gifts for 4,000 children from low-income families this year; it will also expand its Adopt-a-Family tradition to 350 families in need.
“We have low-income families who can’t afford to have Christmas, so we connect them to families who want to sponsor gifts for the children and Christmas dinner. We are still in need of 150 sponsors,” said Ellen Oh, Tucson city coordinator for the Salvation Army.
Toys and sponsors are not the only priorities: Frozen turkeys are also in demand and can be dropped at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.
The Salvation Army traditionally relies on Thanksgiving turkey donations to fill Christmas needs, but fewer private donations and an expanded holiday food box program have resulted in a huge shortage.
“We are lacking turkeys for our community Christmas dinner and we are also giving out 1,500 Christmas food boxes and wanted to add a turkey to every box.
“These are people who have nothing for their Christmas meals. If we can get people to donate frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing and other items — or contribute money to buy them — these families will be very grateful,” said Oh.
Miracle on 31st Street
For children in South Tucson, toys still make Christmas magical during Miracle on 31st Street.
Now in its 48th year under organizer Ramon Gonzales, the community party will provide toys to about 10,000 children from disadvantaged neighborhoods Dec. 22.
The event has grown to include activities such as “Fill the Streetcar” with the Regional Transportation Authority from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and a car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Gonzales credits long-time supporters such as the Silver Saddle Steakhouse — it has supplied the food for the party for 36 years — along with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other organizations and businesses, for making the event possible. He said the Pascua Yaqui Tribe has also been generous and that numerous individuals come forward to help year after year.
“I want to thank the community for all the support they have given me over the years ... they are really coming together to do something special for the kids. It is the volunteers and the community of people who give money and toys who are actually doing this, not me,” said Gonzales.