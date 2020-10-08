 Skip to main content
Here's another way to pass news tips, story ideas to the Star's newsroom

If you know of a story, tell us

The Arizona Daily Star/tucson.com offices.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

We’re committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their community, especially breaking news and matters of public safety. If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of the local journalism effort in Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Starting today, the Arizona Daily Star has developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.

You’ll find a new link on our website’s navigation menu labeled News Tip or go to tucson.com/news-tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.

News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address.

That information will not published, but it will help our editors verify the tip or ask for additional information. Also, the Star cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.

The News Tip feature is not for news releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the normal channels for that content. Also, readers may continue to contact journalists directly by phone or e-mail. Using the News Tip option is just an additional way for you to communicate with us.

