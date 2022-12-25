 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
top story spotlight web only

Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the Tucson area

Rudy Benitez, volunteer with Kiwanis Club, pulls a Christmas tree out of the back of a resident’s truck at a TreeCycle drop-off location in Oro Valley. Residents can recycle their Christmas trees through the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle Program. The program begins Monday, Dec. 26, and continues through Jan. 16.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Once Christmas is over and your tree starts dropping its needles, the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle program can help dispose of it starting Monday, Dec. 26.

All decorations, wires, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed from trees before they are dropped off at TreeCycle locations.

The following locations are open Dec. 26 through Jan. 16.

Oro Valley, 9451 N. Egleston Drive. Note: This is different from last year’s location.

Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Turn north on Prudence Road to enter.

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Road

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. (Third Avenue north of Irvington Road)

People are also reading…

Los Reales Sustainability Campus, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The entrance is at the intersection of Craycroft and Los Reales roads.

Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W. Ina Road. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop.

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, at the southeast corner of the parking lot.

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road. Use the east entrance.

The City of Tucson will not pick up trees left on curbs or in alleys.

If you’re ready to retire your artificial tree, don’t try to recycle it. Throw it away.

Go to tucsonaz.gov/treecycle for a map of these locations.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News