Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in the Tucson area

Once Christmas is over and your tree starts dropping its needles, the City of Tucson’s TreeCycle program can help dispose of it starting Monday, Dec. 26.

All decorations, wires, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed from trees before they are dropped off at TreeCycle locations.

The following locations are open Dec. 26 through Jan. 16.

Oro Valley, 9451 N. Egleston Drive. Note: This is different from last year’s location.

Tank’s Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Turn north on Prudence Road to enter.

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Road

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. (Third Avenue north of Irvington Road)

Los Reales Sustainability Campus, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The entrance is at the intersection of Craycroft and Los Reales roads.

Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W. Ina Road. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop.

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, at the southeast corner of the parking lot.

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road. Use the east entrance.

The City of Tucson will not pick up trees left on curbs or in alleys.

If you’re ready to retire your artificial tree, don’t try to recycle it. Throw it away.

Go to tucsonaz.gov/treecycle for a map of these locations.