Here's why you should sign up for the Star's Tucson history newsletter

Did ya know? The Arizona Daily Star has a throwback email newsletter — snapshots of Tucson’s history sent to your inbox every Thursday.
The weekly newsletter, appropriately dubbed Tucson Time Machine, is a quick read, it's simple and it's fun.
Here's where you can sign up, with just a couple clicks: tucson.com/timemachine
And here’s why you should sign up:
1) Been in Tucson long? Grew up here but moved away? Beware: This newsletter might cause severe nostalgia
If you’ve lived in Tucson for years and years, you likely have endless memories of the Old Pueblo — the Hidden Valley Inn, the filming of Revenge of the Nerds and the devastating 1983 floods. This newsletter features all your favorite — and not so favorite — memories of our favorite desert city.
2) Haven’t been in Tucson long? That’s OK
If you’ve only been in Tucson for five years — or five months — that’s OK! It’s fun to look at photos of what Tucson used to look like — even if you weren’t here to experience it in person.
You might not remember Gordo’s Mexicateria (do you *really* like chimichangas?), but our newsletter will feature other fun things that you're likely familiar with. Think decades-old photos of the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, the Pima County Fair and tons of shots of what downtown Tucson used to be. (Plus, so much more.)
3) We have so. many. photos (and historical tidbits) to share
Seriously. We can't even begin to count the number of photos in our archives.
We have photos of the construction of Tucson Mall, the Rodeo parade when it was downtown, and lots of gems of families cooling off at Breakers Water Park. And that's just the tiniest sliver of what's in our archives.
4) We're open to any and all throwback-related ideas
If you're ever awake at night wondering what the decades-old restaurant that sat on Speedway near Euclid was, we might be able to help.
Want to see anything specific? Have an idea for a Time Machine newsletter theme? Let us know and we can do a dig through our archives to see if we can find the slice of Tucson’s past you’re looking for.
P.S. — Greasy Tony's. That's the restaurant you're thinking of.
While we're on the subject, here's a historical gallery of Tucson in the 60s:
Campbell Plaza
Tucson Rodeo
Tucson Rodeo
Ted DeGrazia
Aerospace and Arizona Days parade
'Thunder of Drums' filming in Tucson — Charles Bronson
Downtown Tucson
Downtown Tucson
University of Arizona astronomy
"Bockscar," the Boeing B-29
Ernie McCray
Duke Ellington in Tucson
University of Arizona Homecoming
Hiway House Motor Hotel
Horse racing at Rillito Park
Kennedy-Johnson presidential campaign in 1960
Kennedy-Johnson presidential campaign in 1960
Kennedy-Johnson presidential campaign in 1960
Building the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory
Tucson Rodeo Parade
SS Kresge Store
The Powers Affair
The Copa
Southern Arizona Bank and Trust Co.
Fallout shelter
Fallout shelter
Harlow Nursery
Tucson shopping in years past
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
