Here's your chance to watch virtual play based on Daily Star reporting

The play features Sarah Marie Gonzalez, front, as Liana; Lilianna Espinoza, center, as Aracely; and Stacey Posey as Alexei.

 Borderlands Theater

If you missed the premiere of “Cycles,” a play based on the Arizona Daily Star’s 2018 series on foster care, here’s another way you can see it.

Watch a recording of Thursday’s premiere at tucson.com/cycles. The event includes a play, written by Tucson playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theatre, and a panel discussion featuring actors in the play, a former foster child whose story forms the basis for Cycles, a retired judge who focused on child welfare cases and a Star reporter who worked on the series.

Performed by StoryWorks Theater, “Cycles” is what’s called documentary theater in that it pairs artists with journalists to create original works about investigative reporting.

Because of copyright restrictions, Cycles will be available to watch only through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The production was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.

