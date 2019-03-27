Good news, artists! The Tucson International Airport is looking for artwork to feature in two spots in the airport.
The art pieces will be displayed permanently under the airport's center staircase and on the outdoor security bollard.
Anyone is welcome to submit. The deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Airport staff are hoping to see some out-of-the-box ideas from creative people.
The artwork will be judged based on creativity and durability, among other factors.
And for any questions, you can also contact Kathy Myers at
kmyers@flytucson.com — just make sure you send your questions before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Need some inspiration? Here are some of Tucson's many murals:
Historic Y Mural
A mural titled "Sonora" on the side of the Historic Y building at 300 W. University Blvd. was completed on December 18, 2018. Karlito Miller Espinosa aka Mata Ruda, the artist, teaches an illustration class in the school of art at the University of Arizona. With the help of two of his students, Analaura Villegas and Brisa Tzintzun, he completed the commissioned mural within a week. Espinosa says the mural is a quilt of images that represent some of the different organizations that have offices in the building.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tasteful Kitchen mural
Alicia Vega
Hotel McCoy mural
Jessica Gonzales' mural at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Jessica Gonzales
Hotel McCoy mural
The first part of an episodic mural by Joe Pagac on the walls of the Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
Joe Pagac is painting an episodic mural inspired by a poem about Tucson and The Odyssey at the new Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
Part of a series of murals by Joe Pagac at the Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
A mural in progress. This is one of a series by Joe Pagac at the Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Sam Hughes School
This mural on the patio wall at Sam Hughes School is not available for public view, so we offer it here. It was painted by Carlos Encinas in 2012.
Carlos Encinas
Sam Hughes School
This mural on the patio wall at Sam Hughes School is not available for public view, so we offer it here. It was painted by Carlos Encinas in 2012.
Carlos Encinas
Greetings From... Tucson mural
A mural by Greetings From... was painted in the alley behind Miller Surplus at 406 N. Sixth Ave., in February 2017 by Victor Ving and his girlfriend, photographer Lisa Beggs.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Roses and More mural
Alicia Vega
Skeleton wearing a man mask mural
This mural brings us back to 2005 ...
Andi Berlin
Clownfish mural
Wish Tucson looked a little more like this right about now ...
Andi Berlin
Car wash mural
You have to get down to the south side to see this gem featuring the Virgin de Guadalupe from Rock "Cyfi" Martinez, creator of Agave Goddess.
Andi Berlin
Dinosaur mural
This dinosaur mural is located on the corner of Main Avenue and Helen Street.
Samantha Munsey / This Is Tucson
Dinosaur mural
It takes up an entire building!
Samantha Munsey / This Is Tucson
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera mural
The “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Menlo Park” mural is by Rock Martinez.
Samantha Munsey / This Is Tucson
Farmer John's mural
Alicia Vega
Isaac Caruso mural
Isaac Caruso's juicy mural is located at 9 N. Scott Avenue.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Hotel McCoy mural
A look at a mural by Joe Pagac in progress at the new Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Jackie Garcia, courtesy Hotel McCoy
Barrio Viejo mural
This mural has lots of popular folk icons, like the Virgen de Guadalupe and the Aztec sun god Huitzilopochtli.
Andi Berlin
Barrio El Hoyo mural
This mural is right behind the new Tucson Fire Department headquarters.
Andi Berlin
Walk Tucson Barrio Viejo
A mural, by artist Melchor Ramirez, of pacifists Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi looks over the small Five Points Park, at the intersection of West 18th Street and South Stone and Sixth Avenues. Photo taken Wednesday, May 21, 2014. Photo by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily St
Cesar Chavez mural
Find this mural in Cesar Chavez Park in the Five Points neighborhood.
Andi Berlin
Unity Amid Diversity mural
This mural was painted by a large group of people, and dedicated to the Primavera Foundation's "founders, staff and volunteers for providing help and hope to people of every diversity since 1983."
Andi Berlin
These new murals are a birthday gift for Arizona
This mural of a girl ready to take your photo is partially a thank-you from Why I Love Where I Live co-founder Kristin Tovar, who fell in love with Tucson while taking photos of the beauty she saw around her.
Johanna Willett / This Is Tucson
These new murals are a birthday gift for Arizona
Why I Love Where I Live co-founder Kristin Tovar said that artist Danny Martin painted this mural to be a valentine to the beloved taco shop Tacos Apson.
Johanna Willett / This Is Tucson
These new murals are a birthday gift for Arizona
Why I Love Where I Live commissioned these murals by Danny Martin on the Reproductions, Inc. building partially as a birthday gift for Arizona.
Johanna Willett / This Is Tucson
These new murals are a birthday gift for Arizona
This mural pays homage to Tucson's diversity.
"There are different cultures and connections all playing off one another and creating something beautiful and unique," Kristin Tovar said.
Johanna Willett / This Is Tucson
OSIRIS-REx Mural Painting Time-lapse
Hotel McCoy
At the Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Mural by Jessica Contreras.
Lynette Lopez
Hotel McCoy
Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Mural by Jessica Contreras.
Lynette Lopez
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at
gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott