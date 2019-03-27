Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star/

Good news, artists! The Tucson International Airport is looking for artwork to feature in two spots in the airport.

The art pieces will be displayed permanently under the airport's center staircase and on the outdoor security bollard.

Anyone is welcome to submit. The deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Airport staff are hoping to see some out-of-the-box ideas from creative people.

The artwork will be judged based on creativity and durability, among other factors.

Want to submit? Click here and contact Sylvia Granillo at 573-4821 or sgranillo@flytucson.com for full details.

And for any questions, you can also contact Kathy Myers at kmyers@flytucson.com — just make sure you send your questions before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. 

Need some inspiration? Here are some of Tucson's many murals:

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott