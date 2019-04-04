It's almost National Burrito Day! At El Pollo Loco, that means BOGO burritos.
In honor of the holiday, El Pollo Loco is offering a "buy one burrito, get one free" promotion on April 4. All you have to do is buy a regularly priced — of equal or greater value — burrito and show this coupon. And just like that, you'll get an extra burrito.
The deal lasts all day at participating locations and isn't available for online ordering or through the phone app.
There are two El Pollo Loco locations in Tucson:
- 5601 E. Broadway, near North Craycroft Road
- 3781 W. Ina Rd., near North Thornydale Road