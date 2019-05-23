When Hook, a tortoise, was attacked by a dog, it needed surgery to amputate its right foot.
And Charlie, another tortoise, could've been killed by a car but luckily escaped with only a damaged shell — which has now healed.
Both Hook and Charlie, and dozens of other tortoises, are now ready to go to their forever homes.
Charlie and Hook are said to be between 20 and 40 years old, but the Arizona Game and Fish Department says the number of tortoises currently ready for adoption vary in age and size.
Because tortoises hibernate in the cooler months, tortoises are usually ready for adoption in spring or summer.
Want to adopt one? For more information or to fill out an application, click
here. Wildlife officials will contact you after your application is reviewed and approved.
And if you're looking to adopt, Game and Fish says you must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure within your yard. It must be free from "potential hazards" such as a dog, fire pit or an unfenced pool, and it must include an appropriate shelter for the tortoise to avoid certain weather conditions.
"Tortoises are amazingly resilient animals," said Tegan Wolf, AZGFD Tortoise Adoption Program coordinator, in a news release.
"While the Arizona Game and Fish Department strives to keep wildlife wild, captive desert tortoises cannot be released into the wild because they may spread diseases to wild populations. Because of this, we place dozens of adoptable tortoises into homes to live out their lives as lovable loyal companions."
Here are some adorable desert tortoise photos from our readers:
Desert Dessert
A captive male Desert Tortoise eyes some prickly pear fruit.
By Jennifer Williams
The friendly tortoise!
We love the Reid Zoo! I think this "little" guy wanted to play!
By Nicole Barnhill
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Logan Purdy, 8, found this tortoise meandering down Roller Coaster Road. Photo by Jim Purdy.
Jim Purdy
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Lucas Purdy, 6, offers a poolside snack to a visiting desert tortoise. Photo by Jim Purdy.
Jim Purdy
Share your desert tortoise photos
@alvin_thegoldenretriever meets a Desert Tortoise on the sidewalk for the first time. It was love at first sight! Photo by Monica Stewart.
Monica Stewart
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
We saw this interesting visitor passing our mascot tortoise. Photo by C. Neidig.
C. Neidig
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Desert tortoise in Catalina State Park. Photo by Greggory Mix.
Greggory Mix
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Tigger meets desert tortoise at Catalina State Park. Photo by Gregory Mix.
Greggory Mix
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Norman the TUSD tortoise likes to climb. Photo by Ellen Brownson.
Ellen Brownson
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Even tortoises need to cool off on hot days! This was taken on 5/30/16. Photo by Ellen Brownson.
Ellen Brownson
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Thephoto shows how small this baby desert tortoise really is. I put a make-up removal pad next to him, and it dwarfs him. Photo by Irene Baker, Vail.
Irene Baker
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
The same baby, and a larger tortoise (seen the same day at our house), in Vail, AZ. Photo by Irene Baker, Vail.
Irene Baker
Share your desert tortoise photos
This is Marvin. He is captive bred and has been with us 25 years. Kicking back on the back porch before dinner. Photo by Steve Douglas.
Steve Douglas
Share your desert tortoise photos
Our desert tortoises. Photo by Brandie Cudney.
Brandie Cudney
Share your desert tortoise photos
Our desert tortoises. Photo by Brandie Cudney.
Brandie Cudney
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Alfie and Zoe are mystified by this unexpected guest. Photo by Carol Howe.
Carol Howe
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
I encountered this beautiful female desert tortoise at the Sweetwater trail system in early August. Photo by Alicia Larson.
Alicia Larson
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Here's Rudy, on the move, searching for a cool corner, and something fresh and leafy to eat. Foto taken in July, 2016, by Ernesto Portillo Jr.
Ernesto Portillo Jr. / Arizona Daily Star
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Photo by Barbara Carroll.
Barbara Carroll
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Came across this little guy while hiking Yetman Trail on Friday! Photo by Drea Rahn.
Drea Rahn
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Came across this little guy while hiking Yetman Trail on Friday! Photo by Drea Rahn.
Drea Rahn
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Came across this little guy while hiking Yetman Trail on Friday! Photo by Drea Rahn.
Drea Rahn
Readers share their desert tortoise photos
Photo by Russell Meisner.
Russell Meisner
Desert tortoises
This Tortoise is chomping away on it's treat of strawberry's and greens Monday September 7, 2009, in Tucson, Arizona, at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
A desert tortoise explores its new 800-square-foot desert tortoise exhibit at Loews Ventana Canyon on Tuesday, August 27, 2013. Photo by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
One of two desert tortoise explores its new 800-square-foot desert tortoise exhibit at Loews Ventana Canyon on Tuesday, August 27, 2013 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
Shelly, an African sulcata tortoise, far left, eats a strawberry as Titlest, middle and Mrs. T, both desert tortoises, share a stawberry in the backyard of Kat Kromminga. Kromminga's home will be featured on the Rita Ranch Garden Tour on October 10. Kromminga says she has 12 tortoises in her backyard, they were all given to her. Photo taken: Monday August 03, 2015. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
The male desert tortoise peeks out of his new home to take a look at the dedication ceremony of the Manzo Desert Tortoise Habitat at Manzo Elementary School. Friday April 15, 2011.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
Joanie Bruce, with her desert tortoise named Rockette, that she brought to the Blessing of the Animals service that was held at the St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Churchy Sunday November 11, 2012.
Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
Desert tortoises
In the process of tracking down a Gila Monster, researcher Darren Anderson comes across a desert tortoise and documents its whereabout at the Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, September 27, 2012.
A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star
