A desert tortoise makes its way down Kinney Rd. in the Saguaro National Park West, Wednesday, August 10, 2016, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

When Hook, a tortoise, was attacked by a dog, it needed surgery to amputate its right foot. 

And Charlie, another tortoise, could've been killed by a car but luckily escaped with only a damaged shell — which has now healed.

Both Hook and Charlie, and dozens of other tortoises, are now ready to go to their forever homes. 

Charlie and Hook are said to be between 20 and 40 years old, but the Arizona Game and Fish Department says the number of tortoises currently ready for adoption vary in age and size. 

Because tortoises hibernate in the cooler months, tortoises are usually ready for adoption in spring or summer.

Want to adopt one? For more information or to fill out an application, click here. Wildlife officials will contact you after your application is reviewed and approved.

And if you're looking to adopt, Game and Fish says you must have a securely enclosed yard or a separate enclosure within your yard. It must be free from "potential hazards" such as a dog, fire pit or an unfenced pool, and it must include an appropriate shelter for the tortoise to avoid certain weather conditions.

"Tortoises are amazingly resilient animals," said Tegan Wolf, AZGFD Tortoise Adoption Program coordinator, in a news release.

"While the Arizona Game and Fish Department strives to keep wildlife wild, captive desert tortoises cannot be released into the wild because they may spread diseases to wild populations. Because of this, we place dozens of adoptable tortoises into homes to live out their lives as lovable loyal companions."

Here are some adorable desert tortoise photos from our readers:

