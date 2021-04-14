High court sides with Tucson, says state can't control city's election dates

The Arizona Supreme Court has once again slapped down lawmakers' efforts to tell Tucson — and all the state's charter cities — when they can have their elections.
In a 5-1 ruling Wednesday, the justices rejected arguments by Attorney General Mark Brnovich that a 2018 law requiring cities to select their mayors and council members to coincide with statewide elections is constitutional.
Justice Ann Scott Timmer, writing for the majority, said the Arizona Constitution clearly gives cities that have adopted their own charters "autonomy over matters of purely municipal concern." When cities run local elections fits that definition, she said.
The justices brushed aside claims that the 2018 law does have a statewide interest because the turnout is higher in statewide elections. Brnovich argued that low turnout adversely affects the fundamental right to vote.
"But the attorney general points to nothing about off-cycle elections that erects barriers to voting or treats voters unequally," Timmer wrote. And she said it's irrelevant even if low voter turnout at off-cycle elections is the result of "disinterest'' in municipal issues.
"That does not deprive those voters of their constitutional right to vote,'' Timmer said.
Only Justice Clint Bolick dissented.
He said the Arizona Constitution specifically limits the power of charter cities to those issues that have not been precluded by state law. And Bolick said the Tucson off-cycle election runs afoul of that 2018 law.
Wednesday's ruling ends the latest bid by lawmakers to exert their will on not just Tucson but charter cities.
The attempts started in 2012 with a law requiring consolidated election dates. But that was struck down by the state Court of Appeals, which said lawmakers had no statewide interest in interceding in what charter cities decide is a local matter.
The 2018 revision sought to get around the earlier ruling with a declaration calling it "a matter of statewide concern'' to boost voter turnout. It said cities have to scrap their election dates if turnout at a local-only election was 25% less than in the most recent statewide election.
The Tucson turnout in 2019 was 39.3%, compared to 67% of Tucson voters who cast ballots in 2018.
But the City Council ignored the state law and set the next election for later this year. The council set the 2021 primary vote for Aug. 3, with the general election for Nov. 2, 2021.
So Brnovich asked the state's high court to rein in the city, declare the ordinance void and put city elections on an even-year cycle.
A provision in the Arizona Constitution, adopted in 1912, allows any city with at least 3,500 residents to "frame a charter for its own government.''
Timmer said this coincided with an urban reform movement that sought to give cities "freedom from state legislative interference in municipal affairs.''