High court sides with Tucson, says state can't control city's election dates

He said the Arizona Constitution specifically limits the power of charter cities to those issues that have not been precluded by state law. And Bolick said the Tucson off-cycle election runs afoul of that 2018 law.

Wednesday's ruling ends the latest bid by lawmakers to exert their will on not just Tucson but charter cities.

The attempts started in 2012 with a law requiring consolidated election dates. But that was struck down by the state Court of Appeals, which said lawmakers had no statewide interest in interceding in what charter cities decide is a local matter.

The 2018 revision sought to get around the earlier ruling with a declaration calling it "a matter of statewide concern'' to boost voter turnout. It said cities have to scrap their election dates if turnout at a local-only election was 25% less than in the most recent statewide election.

The Tucson turnout in 2019 was 39.3%, compared to 67% of Tucson voters who cast ballots in 2018.

But the City Council ignored the state law and set the next election for later this year. The council set the 2021 primary vote for Aug. 3, with the general election for Nov. 2, 2021.