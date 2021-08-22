'High likelihood' of global warming links to drought, UA climate expert says

"But we also observe hot drought in the Mediterranean," Tierney said. "These are two hot spots that we've seen really bad droughts that we can attribute to humans."

The Western United State has been gripped by what some scientists have termed a "megadrought" since about 2000. In 2020, a group of nine scholars from Columbia University and other colleges wrote that the period from 2000 to 2018 in the West ranked second in drought severity only to a megadrought in the late 1500s.

An article published last month by three of those researchers concluded that the Western drought, now 22 years old, "will likely be the West's driest 22-year-period in at least 1,200 years." It was published in the Hill, based in Washington, D.C.

"In other words, 2021 will probably be remembered as a fork in the road for Western drought, when an already long and severe drought had a big growth spurt and entered legitimate megadrought territory," said the article by Professors Park Williams of UCLA and Jason Smerdon and Benjamin Cook of Columbia.

The 2020 megadrought study was one of several that the new IPCC report cited as evidence of links between warming weather and drought.